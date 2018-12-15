ST. PAUL, Minn.Walter Schwarz, age 97, of St. Paul, passed away Dec. 13, 2018. Walter was born in Timisoara, Romania in 1921. When the Nazis closed schools to Jewish students, his family left Europe before the start of World War II, which brought them to the United States in 1940. Walter served in the U.S. Army during the war as a member of the Ritchie Boys. After the war, he used his GI bill to get a degree from Lowell Institute of Technology, now the Univ. of Massachusetts-Lowell. His career took him to Vancouver, B.C., where he met and married Anita Stransky. He spent most of his career in Madison, Wis. selling life insurance. Walter retired to St. Paul, Minn. in 1988.
Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anita; by his parents, Joseph and Bessie Schwarz; his sisters, Hilda (Otto) Morawetz, Joan (Bert) Whitfield and Flora; his brothers, Frank (Renata) and Fritz. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Karen), Sylvia, Ruth, Philip (Cindy) and Mimi; by his grandchildren, Elijah (Christina) Keyes, Jordan Schwarz, Dylan Shamat and Hani Shamat; and by his great-grandchildren, Morgan and Elaina Pittman-Keyes.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at MOUNT ZION CEMETERY,1670 Payne Ave., St. Paul, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Luminarias Project (www.luminariasproject.com). Shiva will be at SHOLOM HOME EAST, 740 Kay Ave., St. Paul, Minn., Sunday evening at 7 p.m.