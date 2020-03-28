Schwarz, Louis Michael

SAUK CITY — Louis Michael Schwarz, age 97, went peacefully into the presence of his Lord on March 21, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. He was born Dec. 6, 1922 in Salem, Ore. to the late Michael and Natalia (Grabowski) Schwarz. In 1926, the family, which included nine children, moved from Oregon to Wisconsin. Louis was united in marriage to Jeanette E. Gilles at St. Johns in Waunakee on June 19, 1958. Together, they farmed near Mazomanie before moving to Sauk City, where Louis and his brother Joe started a construction business. Together, with Jeanette’s help, they built 64 houses and built and operated two furniture stores in the Sauk Prairie area before Louis retired in the early 1980’s. Along with operating the furniture store, they tended an acre and a half strawberry patch for 10 years with the help of their children. Louis was instrumental in starting the St. Vincent De Paul store in the Sauk Prairie area. He was a cancer survivor, faithful to the Catholic Church, a KC member, a great family man, lived a simple life and was caring and helpful to those less fortunate. Louis enjoyed family trips, had an amazing sense of humor, he was an entrepreneur, wine maker, enjoyed bingo, Sudoku, music and keeping up with the news. Louis had so many talents, loves and accomplishments that we could go on for hours talking about this amazing man.