Schwarz, Louis Michael

SAUK CITY — Louis Michael Schwarz, age 97, went peacefully into the presence of his Lord on March 21, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. He was born Dec. 6, 1922 in Salem, Ore. to the late Michael and Natalia (Grabowski) Schwarz. In 1926, the family, which included nine children, moved from Oregon to Wisconsin. Louis was united in marriage to Jeanette E. Gilles at St. Johns in Waunakee on June 19, 1958. Together, they farmed near Mazomanie before moving to Sauk City, where Louis and his brother Joe started a construction business. Together, with Jeanette’s help, they built 64 houses and built and operated two furniture stores in the Sauk Prairie area before Louis retired in the early 1980’s. Along with operating the furniture store, they tended an acre and a half strawberry patch for 10 years with the help of their children. Louis was instrumental in starting the St. Vincent De Paul store in the Sauk Prairie area. He was a cancer survivor, faithful to the Catholic Church, a KC member, a great family man, lived a simple life and was caring and helpful to those less fortunate. Louis enjoyed family trips, had an amazing sense of humor, he was an entrepreneur, wine maker, enjoyed bingo, Sudoku, music and keeping up with the news. Louis had so many talents, loves and accomplishments that we could go on for hours talking about this amazing man.
Louis is survived by his children, Ronald (Laura Moberly) Schwarz of Madison, Mary (Gerald) Bauer of Waunakee, Ann (Douglas) Breunig of Sauk City, Stephen (Sharon) Schwarz of Merritt Island, Fla., Geralyn (Walter) Blaser of Cocoa Beach, Fla., Mark (Linde) Schwarz of Waunakee; grandchildren, Jason Bauer, Jennifer (Tyler) Skibba, Kyle (Danielle) Breunig, Kasey Breunig, Joseph Kennedy, Alexa and Morgan Blaser, Ryann, Paul and Tyler Schwarz; six great-grandchildren, Blake, Jaxton and Kinley Skibba, Colton, Aubree and Haylee Breunig; a sister, Lucille Jamieson of Verona. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jeanette of 60 years, and eight siblings, Adeline Schwarz, Ed Schwarz, Frances Heine, Genevieve Meinholz, Joseph Schwarz, Gertrude Ripp, Mary Anne Wilhem and Anthony Schwarz.
Louis’s family would ask that in lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Memorials may also be made to the family of Louis Schwarz to be designated at a later date. Cards can be mailed to Ann Breunig, 1111 Washington Avenue, Sauk City, WI 53583.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Mar. 26, 2020 with burial in the church cemetery. A celebration of Louis’s Life will be held at later date
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com. The family would also appreciate any stories you would like to share since we are unable to share stories in person.
