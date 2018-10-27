MONROE - Victor A. "Vic" Schwartz, age 95, of Monroe, died on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. He was born on Jan. 1, 1923 the son of Victor Sr. and Nellie (Puetz) Schwartz in Troy Center, Wis. He graduated from East Troy High School in 1940 and attended Marquette University until he was called into the U.S. Army in 1943. He took his basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. In November of 1943, he was sent overseas as a replacement, first to Africa and then to Italy where he was assigned to the 1st Armored Division, 6th Armored Infantry Regiment. Beginning with the landing at Anzio, he served in all four of the Italian campaigns: Naples-Fogia, Rome-Arno, North Apenines and Po Valley. In addition to the four campaign battle stars, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star. He returned home in December of 1945 just in time for Christmas.
After his return from the service he joined the family farming business, Schwartz Brothers. In 1948, he married a wonderful girl, Joyce "Joey" Kehoe of East Troy, where they made their home. In 1953, Schwartz Brothers disbanded and the farm was sold. Vic took employment with Allis-Chalmers, Mfg. Co., Farm Equipment Division in West Allis, as a Test Engineer. He worked both in their West Allis Facility and at their Proving Grounds, located south of Hales Corners. After 17 years at Allis-Chalmers, Vic took a job as a sales engineer with Nelson Industries, and moved to Stoughton. In 1973, the company transferred him to the Nelson Plant in Neillsville, as the Plant Manager. He retired in 1988.
A few years after retirement, Vic and Joyce moved to Monroe to be closer to their children. Vic enjoyed several hobbies. He was an avid woodworker and loved photography. For many years he wrote the newsletter for his 6th Armored Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Division, helping the many old veterans, buddies, spouses and children to keep in contact. The 1st Armored Division Association has held a reunion every year since the end of World War II. Vic and Joyce attended whenever possible, and since it was in a different city each year, it allowed them to travel to much of the United States. They also traveled to Europe several times; Spain, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and England.
Vic was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Parish in Monroe, a life member of the 1st Armored Division Association, a life member of the Anzio Beachhead Veterans Association, life member of the DAV, the American Legion, the VFW and the Knights of Columbus.
Vic is survived by five daughters, Mary (Steve) Madsen, Katie (Bob) VanStedum, Jeannie (Jim) Brehmer, Lori (Dave) Sievers and Beth (Eric) Penfold; his grandchildren, David and Erik (Lia) Madsen, Adam (fiancé Taylor) Erin and Lauren Brehmer, Emma, Holly, and Kylie Sievers, Sophie and Clare Penfold; as well as his sister, Catherine; brother, Ron; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joey; brother, Charlie; sisters, Dorothy and Nellie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at ST. CLARE OF ASSISI PARISH AT ST. VICTOR CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Monsignor Larry Bakke celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, with Military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Clare's Parish, the 1st Armored Division Association or the Knights of Columbus.
Vic's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Monroe Police Department, Green County Sheriff's Department, Green County EMS and Monroe Clinic Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriner111.com. Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home of Monroe is assisting the family.