Schwartz, Jim (James T.)

DARLINGTON - Jim (James T.) Schwartz, age 76, of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington. A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.