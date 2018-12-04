WAUNAKEE / MIDDLETON—Harold Schwartz, age 94, died on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born on April 6, 1924, in Roxbury to Andrew and Claudia (Ganser) Schwartz. He married Mary Ann Kalscheuer on June 17, 1948, at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton.
Harold and Mary Ann farmed together in the Middleton area for 37 years where they raised their nine children. They moved to Waunakee in 2001. Harold loved to fish on Lake Michigan, off Port Washington. For over 40 years, he did that at every opportunity. Family and friends will remember fishing with Harold and the enjoyment he had in taking them.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann; eight children, Janice (Don) Ballweg, Steve (Karen), Jerry (Jane), Don (Sue), Carol (friend Bill Vogt) Wipperfurth, Linda (Greg) Ruchti, Julie (Greg) Thering, Mike (Dar); 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; five sisters, Viola Gruber, Arlene Williams, Caroline (Bud) Ederer, Ella Akins, Dorothy (Clarence) Mougin; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Schwartz. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Ann; a brother, Lawrence; sisters, Lorraine Schwartz, Armella Meffert and Laura Endres.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec 7, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton. A Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery at 2 p.m.
A special ‘thank you’ to Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support to Harold and the family. In lieu of flowers the family will designate a memorial at a later time.
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513