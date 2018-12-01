WAUNAKEE / MIDDLETON - Harold Schwartz, age 94, died on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at his home following a long illness.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. BERNARD'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Middleton. A Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.
