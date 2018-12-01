Try 1 month for 99¢

WAUNAKEE / MIDDLETON - Harold Schwartz, age 94, died on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at his home following a long illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. BERNARD'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Middleton. A Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

Celebrate
the life of: Schwartz, Harold
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.