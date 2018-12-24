NEW GLARUS - Ellen J. Schwartz, age 65, died on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at UW Hospital. She was born in Monroe, Wis., Green County, the daughter of Alan and Noda (Jacobson) Schwartz. Ellen graduated from Monroe Senior High School and received her B.S. degree in Criminal Justice from UW-Platteville. She served on the Madison Police Department from 1977 until 2006, retiring at the rank of captain of police.
Ellen volunteered with the Sexual Assault Recovery Program in Green County after retirement, later becoming a part-time victim/survivor advocate. Ellen also served as a volunteer board member with The Madison Rainbow Project and worked less formally with community non-profits in Green County, serving families impacted by violence or trauma and survivors of domestic abuse. She was also involved with the Monroe Optimists. Ellen married Rich Cowan on Dec. 18, 1994.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Rich; sisters, Marie (Steve) Wilke of Glendale, Wis., Stacie (Walter) Meyer of Madison, Wis., Theresa (Dean) Hodnett of Saint Paul, Minn., and Patti (Ricky) Brinkmann of Winneconne, Wis.; brothers, Claire (Barb Atkinson) Schwartz of Monticello, Wis., Mark (Ann) Schwartz of Watertown, Wis., Neal (Cindy) Schwartz and Alan P. Schwartz, both of Monroe, Wis.; many nieces, nephews and their partners/significant others; and her sisters of Gamma Phi Sorority. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marlene (Phil) Welton of Mountain, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Schwartz.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Green County Abuse Prevention Team, or Green Haven Family Advocates, both located at 1811 11th St., Monroe, WI 53566, or The Rainbow Project, 831 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53703.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation for the doctors, nurses and staff at UW Hospital and the UW Carbone Cancer Center for the care provided and enabling Ellen years of extended life lived with quality.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.