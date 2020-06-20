Schwartz, Beverly Mildred (Daly)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Beverly Mildred (Daly) Schwartz, age 93, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Beverly was born on August 12, 1926 in Rockford, Ill., to Bernard and Katherine “Kitty” Daly. Beverly is survived by her children Dawn (Peter) Feneht and Lynn Wunderlin; her grandchildren Kelly (Chad) Nielsen, Robyn (Keith) Grover, April (Matt) DeWar; her great grandchildren Calissa and Braeden Coleman, Noah and Hanna Grover, Camden Nielsen and Zachary DeWar, and numerous cousins.

Beverly worked for the State of Wisconsin for 32 years in clerical positions. She was a member of the Madison Elks Club, the Grieg Social Club and VFW auxiliary, number 8483. In 1951, she was the “Queen of the Shuffleboard” women competing in the state tournament. She bowled in Madison and State tournaments for over 30 years for Toby‘s Supper Club. She also loved to play cards, Euchre and poker at the Grieg Club.

After retirement she volunteered at several places, including Unity Point Meriter Hospital in various positions for 20 years, at VFW 8483, and at the Police Department. She loved to travel to new area restaurants with her family. She enjoyed going on Van Galder and Theater Bus play trips with her daughters. Chicago plays were her favorite!