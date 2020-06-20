Schwartz, Beverly Mildred (Daly)

MADISON - Beverly Mildred (Daly) Schwartz, age 93, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Beverly was born on August 12, 1926 in Rockford, Ill., to Bernard and Katherine “Kitty” Daly. Beverly is survived by her children Dawn (Peter) Feneht and Lynn Wunderlin; her grandchildren Kelly (Chad) Nielsen, Robyn (Keith) Grover, April (Matt) DeWar; her great grandchildren Calissa and Braeden Coleman, Noah and Hanna Grover, Camden Nielsen and Zachary DeWar, and numerous cousins.
Beverly worked for the State of Wisconsin for 32 years in clerical positions. She was a member of the Madison Elks Club, the Grieg Social Club and VFW auxiliary, number 8483. In 1951, she was the “Queen of the Shuffleboard” women competing in the state tournament. She bowled in Madison and State tournaments for over 30 years for Toby‘s Supper Club. She also loved to play cards, Euchre and poker at the Grieg Club.
After retirement she volunteered at several places, including Unity Point Meriter Hospital in various positions for 20 years, at VFW 8483, and at the Police Department. She loved to travel to new area restaurants with her family. She enjoyed going on Van Galder and Theater Bus play trips with her daughters. Chicago plays were her favorite!
She was very dedicated to her Irish family celebrating holidays, and her birthdays were special gatherings. There was a huge surprise gathering for the event of her 90th birthday at the Esquire Club. Her favorite trip was to travel to Ireland. She also traveled to Hawaii with her mother, Kitty. Beverly loved to go with family to dancing places as she was an expert in swing and jitterbug dances.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her great granddaughter Alexis Coleman, and two special friends Ed Morrell and Bob Jensen.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53704. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on June 26 at St. Bernard's Parish, 2450 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. After Mass, the burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the loving care of Agrace HospiceCare and the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living.
Donations can be given to VFW Auxiliary #8483, 5737 County Hwy CV #6169, Madison, WI 53704, in Beverly's name. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
Cress Funeral Service
3325 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-6666
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.