WATERLOO - Daniel S. Schwark, 83, of Waterloo passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Holy Family Parish-Waterloo Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington cemetery in the Town of Portland.
PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOMES-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.