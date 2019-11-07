WATERLOO - Daniel S. Schwark, 83, of Waterloo passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Holy Family Parish-Waterloo Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington cemetery in the Town of Portland.

PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOMES-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.

Service information

Nov 9
Visitation
Saturday, November 9, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
Holy Family Parish- Waterloo
205 Milwaukee Avenue
Waterloo, WI 53594
Nov 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, November 9, 2019
11:00AM
Holy Family Parish- Waterloo
205 Milwaukee Avenue
Waterloo, WI 53594
