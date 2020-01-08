Schwandt-Lawver, Betty Ann

BARABOO - Betty Ann Schwandt-Lawver, age 89, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Jan. 5, 2020, at Meadowview Memory Care in Baraboo, Wis. Betty was born in Mayville, Wis. in 1930; the third of seven children to Roland and Norma Voss.
Betty graduated from Mayville High School and went on to attended Saint Agnes School of Nursing where she received her diploma of nursing. Betty accepted her first position at Waupun Memorial Hospital where she met her first husband, Vincent Roy Schwandt, who was a patient.
Betty married Vincent in April of 1953 in Green Lake, Wis. Betty and Vincent moved to Fond du Lac, Wis. where they began their family. Vincent died unexpectantly at age 44. Betty continued to work at St. Anges Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis. for 21 years, continuing her nursing career and completed her bachelor’s degree and received a certificate of Public Health from Alverno College. Betty worked as a public health and school nurse for 12 years.
While working with the city of Fond du Lac, she met Clarence Lawver in the parking lot of the courthouse. Betty married Clarence November of 1983. Shortly after, she retired from the City of Fond du Lac Public Health Department. Clarence and Betty spent many happy years together traveling; especially enjoying winters in Yuma, Ariz. and visiting their children on the west coast.
In 2009, Betty moved to Baraboo, Wis. While in Baraboo, Betty met many new friends while playing BINGO and enjoying “Concert on the Square”. Betty moved into Meadowview Memory Care in 2015. While there, Betty made a close friendship with Gigi and the nursing/care staff. Betty’s nursing skills never left her; she made sure fellow residents were cared for in her special way.
Betty fought her battle with Alzheimer’s with strength and always a positive attitude.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Earl, Alan (Annie), Norman (Helen) Voss; and sister, Joan (Lester Twigg), and Dolly (Jim Warden). Survived by her sister, Geraldine (Richard Marten) Fond du Lac, Wis.; daughter; Judy; and sons, Daniel, David (Jo Ellen), Richard (Michael); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at United Church of Christ 131 6th Ave., Baraboo, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Pastor Doug Fauth will be officiating. The family has suggested in leu of flowers, donations be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care www.agrace.org or the Alzheimer’s Foundation at www.alzfdn.org