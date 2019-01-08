MIDDLETON / MONROE - Gertrude Johanna "Trudy" Schwager, age 93, of Middleton, formerly of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Attic Angel Place in Middleton. Trudy was born the daughter of Anton and Marie (Zartl) Auinger on Sept. 12, 1925 in Vienna, Austria. She was united in marriage to Kurt J. Schwager on July 26, 1947, in Salzburg, Austria.
Trudy always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, numerous trips back to her homeland, winters in Florida, and her interests in cooking. She always embraced her Austrian heritage, special foods, and Viennese waltzes. She was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Monroe and a 50 plus year member of Monroe Women's Club.
Trudy is survived by her children, Gary (Gabrielle Banick) Schwager of Madison and Steve (Carole) Schwager of Naperville, Ill.; grandchildren, Whitney of Madison, Kelsey of Fort Collins, Colo., Zachary of Naperville, and Valeri and Gregory, both of Chicago; brother-in-law, Dr. Verne Schwager of Rolling Meadows, Ill.; and special daughter-in-law, Faye Howe of Crystal River, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kurt; and sister, Valeri.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Attic Angel Place, where Trudy lived for the past six plus years, along with thanks to her special friend, Ms. Bernie Geoghegan.