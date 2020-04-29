Schwab, Mona Fay (Shapiro)

Her devotion to her family was extraordinary. Her love for her husband until his death in 1990 and continuing for the next three decades was profound. Her four children, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren were her delight as was her large extended family. Her legacy to them is a remarkable collection of phrases that she had for every situation, each an expression of her unique wisdom. She had a remarkable capacity to be present with young people and to nurture all with comfort food. She will be greatly missed by her children, Joel (Aviva), Bronx, N.Y., Richard (Sharon), Cherry Hill, N.J., Bill (Leslie Grant), Madison, and Lael Edelstein (Mark), Deerfield, Ill. as well as her sister, Charlotte Saks, Tampa Fla. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard; grandson, David; and great-grandson, Jalen. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the wonderful staff of Belmont Village for the exceptional end of life care they provided. Memorials can be made to Beth Israel Center, the UW-Madison Waisman Center, the Belmont Village Employee Fund, or the organization of your choice. Burial at Forest Hill Cemetery on Thursday, April 30, will be attended by a limited number of family members with other virtual commemorations in subsequent days connecting with the many people who were touched by Mona’s life.