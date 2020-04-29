Schwab, Mona Fay (Shapiro)

MADISON—Mona Fay (Shapiro) Schwab died on April 28 of COVID-19. She was a resident of Belmont Village Senior Living in Buffalo Grove, Ill. where she received dedicated and compassionate care. The daughter of Isadore and Sarah (Sears) Shapiro, Mona was born in Chicago in 1926. She lived there until her marriage to Bernard Schwab in 1947 when they moved to Washington, DC as he began his career as a library administrator. In 1954, they moved to Madison where Bernard served as the director of the Madison Public Library system. They relocated to Bradenton, Fla. in 1982 and she lived there for 25 years until returning to the Chicago area to be closer to family. A proud graduate of the Michael Reese Hospital Nursing School, Mona worked as an RN in all of Madison’s hospitals as well as at WPS and at the Waisman Center as a research assistant. Her most satisfying employment was as a postpartum nurse at Madison General (Meriter) Hospital for many years where she had the privilege of supporting thousands of infants, mothers, and families.
Mona’s life revolved around her family and during her years in Madison was intertwined with the community at Beth Israel Center. She was a stalwart member of the congregation’s Sisterhood — in the kitchen and even as the lead in the synagogue’s musical. She loved singing, especially show tunes and opera, and as a young woman was often the vocalist at weddings. She was a lifelong Cubs fan who attended her first game in the 1930s and was thrilled when they (finally) won the World Series in 2016 after decades of futility.
Her devotion to her family was extraordinary. Her love for her husband until his death in 1990 and continuing for the next three decades was profound. Her four children, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren were her delight as was her large extended family. Her legacy to them is a remarkable collection of phrases that she had for every situation, each an expression of her unique wisdom. She had a remarkable capacity to be present with young people and to nurture all with comfort food. She will be greatly missed by her children, Joel (Aviva), Bronx, N.Y., Richard (Sharon), Cherry Hill, N.J., Bill (Leslie Grant), Madison, and Lael Edelstein (Mark), Deerfield, Ill. as well as her sister, Charlotte Saks, Tampa Fla. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard; grandson, David; and great-grandson, Jalen. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the wonderful staff of Belmont Village for the exceptional end of life care they provided. Memorials can be made to Beth Israel Center, the UW-Madison Waisman Center, the Belmont Village Employee Fund, or the organization of your choice. Burial at Forest Hill Cemetery on Thursday, April 30, will be attended by a limited number of family members with other virtual commemorations in subsequent days connecting with the many people who were touched by Mona’s life.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
