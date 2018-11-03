APPLETON - Sharlene E. Schvid, age 74, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. She was born in Appleton on Feb. 19, 1944, the daughter of the late Albert and Marie (VanVerzen). Sharlene graduated from Appleton West High School and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and studied Spanish in Mexico City. She met Robert Schvid in Madison, and the two moved to Appleton, where they were married on Oct. 19, 1983.
She is survived by her husband; one child; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces nephews and other relatives.
The funeral service for Sharlene will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service.