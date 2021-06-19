Schutz, John G. Jr.

MADISON — John G. Schutz, Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. John is survived by his children Andrew (Teresa) Schutz, Katherine (Brian) Hill, Kevin Schutz, and Joseph (Chanda) Schutz; brother James (Jacquelyn) Schutz; sister Elizabeth (Daniel) Becker; former spouse Maggie Dugan (Melanie Witte); grandchildren Lauren Schutz, Elizabeth (Lilbit) Schutz, Kaylee Kovacovich, and Cecelia (Cece) Miller-Schutz; and many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held by his family. John requested memorials be made to Heifer International. He will be deeply missed, and we treasure the memories of our time with him.