Schuster, Eugene (Gene) G.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Waterloo, Wis., with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding. Due to virus concerns, only immediate family members will attend the service; however, please check www.watertownwifuneralhome.com (search for the Schuster obituary.) for information about viewing the Funeral Services through either Facebook or YouTube for mourners who are not able to attend in person. A private burial will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens Cemetery. Hart-Vick Funeral Home is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for their compassionate care of their father. Family requests memorial donations be made in Gene and Neddy Schuster’s name to Sacred Hearts Catholic school building fund in Sun Prairie or Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall, Wis. The addresses will be available at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com within the Schuster obituary.