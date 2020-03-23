Schuster, Eugene (Gene) G.

MARSHALL — Eugene (Gene) G. Schuster, age 94, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living Center in Sun Prairie, Wis. He was born on Feb. 19, 1926 and was the only child of George and Anna (Betlach) Schuster. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1944 and attended the Farm Short Course program at UW-Madison. Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Antoinette (Neddy) in 2013. Both were active members of the Catholic Church.
Gene worked his whole career on the family farm that he grew up on. He married Antoinette Maly in 1956, and they purchased a second farm one mile west of the home farm and raised seven children, Sue (Paul) Miller, David (Ruth) Schuster, Linda (Jon) Minor, Michael (Lisa) Schuster, Steve (Beth) Schuster, Karen Schuster, and Bev (Chris) Speece. Gene had 16 grandchildren, Melissa and Amanda Miller; Jason (Alyssa), Caleb, Thurston Schuster and Crystal (Jesse) Brown; Grace Schuster; Ryan (Gennafer) Schuster and Seth Barden; Brenan Barber; and Sophia, Cecilia, Isabel, Clare, Monica and Genevieve Speece; along with seven great-grandchildren.
Gene witnessed the power of God upon his life and upon the seasons. He was blessed to experience the warm sun on his face and watch the lush green summer fields. Just like the crops he sowed, Gene was God’s seed, and now a harvest must come home, entering the heavens to rejoin Neddy, his soulmate, for a season of eternal peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Waterloo, Wis., with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding. Due to virus concerns, only immediate family members will attend the service; however, please check www.watertownwifuneralhome.com (search for the Schuster obituary.) for information about viewing the Funeral Services through either Facebook or YouTube for mourners who are not able to attend in person. A private burial will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens Cemetery. Hart-Vick Funeral Home is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for their compassionate care of their father. Family requests memorial donations be made in Gene and Neddy Schuster’s name to Sacred Hearts Catholic school building fund in Sun Prairie or Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall, Wis. The addresses will be available at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com within the Schuster obituary.