Schuster, Dr. Donald Sylvan

MADISON - Dr. Donald Sylvan Schuster of Madison passed away on March 7, 2020, at the age of 92. Don was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Nov. 1, 1927, to Hyman and Rebecca (Lewis) Schuster, both Jewish immigrants who settled in Madison. Don graduated from Madison West High School in 1944 at age 16. He entered the University of Wisconsin in the fall of 1944, and received a BA degree in pre-med in 1948 and he finished Medical School at UW in 1951. Don interned and had six months of Internal Medicine residency at the Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. At that time, Don enlisted in the Air Force due to the Korean War. After training, Don was selected to attend the School of Aviation Medicine in San Antonio. He was assigned to Smokey Hill AFB in Salinas, Kan. where he was the flight surgeon and achieved the rank of Captain. It was at Smokey Hill that Don's interest in Dermatology was initiated. Don had his first year of Dermatology residency at UW with Dr. Sture Johnson and completed the next two years of his residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He scored second in the nation on the Dermatology Board Examination.