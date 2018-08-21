LANCASTER—Betty June Schurman, age 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 25, 1927, in Waterloo Township, the daughter of George and Austa (Finnegan) Blackbourn. Betty graduated as salutatorian from Lancaster High School in 1945, and furthered her education at Platteville Teachers College. She taught in state graded, and country schools in Beetown and Linden. On June 10, 1948, Betty was united in marriage to Joseph R. Schurman in Dubuque, Iowa.
Joe and Betty were blessed with three children, Joseph M. “Joey”, Stephanie and Roxi. Betty and Joe were partners with Joe’s family in the cheese business for many years, known as Schuman Brothers Cheese. In retirement, they owned BJ’s Dairy Farm in South Lancaster Township for several years.
Betty was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church, serving as a lector in earlier years. Over the years Betty served on the Lancaster Memorial Hospital Board, entertained residents at the nursing home with her musical talents, and was a member of the Jolly Dollies Card Club. She had a great love of music and enjoyed playing the piano, singing and tap dancing. She dearly treasured and loved, spending time with her family.
Survivors include her two daughters, Stephanie (Bill) Hubbard and Roxi (Monte) Maier; grandchildren, Brian Schurman, Michelle (Donn) Schurman, Ashley (Brian) Schurman, Michael (Valerie) Hubbard, Melissa (Chris) Schmitt, Cameron and Brianna Betty Maier; seven great-grandchildren, Kennedy Schurman, Mayci, Bryce, Kinley, and Maryn Hubbard, Abigail, and Madeline Schmitt; her sisters-in-law, Lavon Schurman and Lorraine Schurman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph on March 28, 1983; and her beloved son, Joey on Dec. 29, 2014; Joe’s brothers and sisters, Jacob, Rosemary (Ralph) Hunn, Otto (Maxine), John, Frieda (Ray) Luther; Betty’s aunts, Florence (John) Payne; Lennice (Earl) Govier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at ST. CLEMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Lancaster, with Father William Vernon and Monsignor James Dillenburg officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the church, where a 2:45 p.m. rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials in memory of Betty are suggested to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53792. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her care. For online condolences please visit www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.