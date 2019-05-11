VERONA - Virginia Laures Schumann, age 81, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Four Winds Manor. She was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Russell and Ellen (Evert) Anderson.
Virginia graduated from West High School in 1956, receiving top award in commercial class, which ensured her a job after school with the State Department of Securities. Virginia married James Schumann on July 6, 1957.
A friend talked her into taking a job at CUNA Mutual Insurance where she started at the bottom of the secretarial pool and worked her way up to the second highest secretarial position. Virginia retired from CUNA Mutual in 1970, after her daughter, Shannon, was born. Her daughter, Erin, arrived in 1974 and Virginia stayed at home until both her daughters were in school. She then returned to the work force at the Verona Area High School as a librarian assistant. Virginia was an organist at St. James Lutheran Church in Verona for over 30 years. She worked for the WALU (Wisconsin Associated of Life Underwriters) and Minitube of America in Verona. She enjoyed volunteering at Henry Vilas Zoo, especially handling and showing Clyde and Julius Sqeezer, the boa constrictors. Virginia loved animals and had numerous dogs, horses and cats over the years. She also enjoyed playing the piano and target shooting with her pistols.
Virginia is survived by her husband, James; two daughters, Shannon Verbos and Erin (Mike Roberts) Schumann; brother, Duane (Marcia) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Joyce Prochnow and Gloria (Mike) Mullvain; brother-in-law, Eugene (Jean) Schumann, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arlan Anderson; two beloved nieces, Shari Westra and Laurie Daigle; brother-in-law, LaVerne (Geri) Schumann; and sisters-in-law, Nathalie (Bud) Bergum and Shirley (Paul) Starczynski.
A funeral service will be held at ST. JAMES EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with the Rev. Dr. Kurt Billings presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia's name to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.