WAUNAKEE / MIDDLETON - Joyce Elaine (Frye/Meyer) Schumann, age 82, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Joyce was born on Feb. 17, 1936, to James and Hazel (Walton) Frye. After her mother's illness, at age 3 she entered Martin Lutheran Orphanage in Stoughton, Wis. At 11 years old, she went to live with foster parents Anna and Carl Meyer and worked hard on the farm; Anna and Carl later adopted her. Joyce was forever grateful that despite the loss of birth parents, her siblings kept in contact throughout their lives and remained close. Joyce was active in 4H and was an excellent seamstress and cook. She devoted herself to serving others. Joyce was a member of Merry Missions at church as well as other volunteer activities.
Joyce married Roger Schumann in 1953, and from that union was blessed with six children, Debbie Lehner, Mount Horeb, Allen (Rose) Schumann, Middleton, Sheryll (Bernie) Gehrmann, Waunakee, Jeff (Jayne) Schumann, DeForest, Dyanne (Tim) Schwartz, Waunakee and Carla (Glenn) Myers, DeForest. In addition to her children, she is survived by grandchildren, Jessi (Ben) Luther, Justin (Courtney) Schwartz, Alex Schwartz, Amanda Gehrmann and Cayla Myers; and great-granddaughters, Brenna and Sloane; as well as step-grandchildren, Jason, Stefanie and Michelle, and their children, Carson, Aidan, Ethan, Carter and Max. Joyce is further survived by her last living sibling, Kenneth Frye of Montana. Joyce will also be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her dear and devoted friend Anna Palmer.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; parents; adopted parents; brothers, Art, Leo, Ray, and Harvey Frye; and sister, Patsy. Also gone before her is granddaughter, Heather Schwartz, and son-in-law, Peter Lehner.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Robert Olson, her caregivers at Waunakee Manor, and the amazing staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their dedication to mom.
Funeral Services will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, and also at the church on Monday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial is to follow luncheon. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. Undesignated memorials will go to Dementia research. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
May God guide us to a Dementia cure and provide peace and support for those with it and those caring for loved ones suffering with it.