MIDDLETON / WAUNAKEE - Joyce E. (Frye/Meyer) Schumann, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg with her loving family by her side.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Middleton at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 4, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Monday. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.