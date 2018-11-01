Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDDLETON / WAUNAKEE - Joyce E. (Frye/Meyer) Schumann, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg with her loving family by her side.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Middleton at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 4, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Monday. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Schumann, Joyce E. (Frye/Meyer)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.