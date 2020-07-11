Schumacher, Philip John

STOUGHTON — Philip John Schumacher, age 48, succumbed to a long battle with chronic pain syndrome and passed away on July 4, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin and uncle.
Born in Wichita, Kan., on McConnell Air Force Base in March 1972, he came to Madison, Wis., later that year. The family moved to Iowa from 1981 to 1988. Returning to Madison in 1988, he enrolled at Edgewood High School where he was elected Junior Class President and graduated in 1990.
Phil attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he earned degrees in Journalism and later Computer Management Systems, including a year studying at the Technical University of Brno in Brno, Czech Republic. He worked at Oscar Mayer, Uniroyal and Cytel Technical, among others. Most recently he worked from home doing programming and database work for local Stoughton businesses.
Local politics were his passion, including two runs for office and fund raising and volunteer support for dozens of local candidates for office, including sharing his extensive database of Dane County vote totals to the deepest levels. Phil loved to travel and fell in love with Austria, Croatia and the Czech Republic, an area where he hoped to return to work and live one day.
Phil was active in the Catholic Church as a member of St. Maria Goretti and previously a member of the Church Council at Our Lady Queen of Peace.
He was preceded in death by four grandparents, Robert and Ann Hilton and Ken and Regina Schumacher. He is survived by his parents, Phil and Linda Schumacher, sister Lauri Rollings (Joel) and nephew Sam Rollings and brother Chris (Bridget).
He was well loved and well friended. "Good night sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
A Mass of Christian worship will be held when COVID-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Phil's name may be made to U.S. Pain Foundation (uspainfoundation.org) or to Wisconsin Wildcare, an organization that cares for and rescues orphaned raccoons (wiwildcare.org).
