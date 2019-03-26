MADISON - Thomas A. Schulz, age 83, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born on Sept. 9, 1935, in Madison, the son of Arthur C. and Ida (Heiss) Schulz. Tom graduated from West High School in 1953. He married Lynda "Lynn" Odegaard on Dec 23, 1993.
Tom worked for Commercial State Bank for many years, where he started as a teller and worked his way up to VP/Branch Manager. He decided to become an entrepreneur and bought Rocky's Liquor. Eventually he missed the freedom of coming and going, and took a position as a courier for Johnson Bank, "the best place to work, ever!" Tom enjoyed working in his yard and creating the perfectly mowed lawn, but above all, spending time with his family. He was an avid sports enthusiast while in high school, and this continued as he cheered on his grandchildren during their sporting events.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lynda "Lynn" Schulz; children, Rick (Colleen) Schulz and Tamera "Tami" (Bryan) Derlein; grandchildren, Scott (Kristi) Schulz, Eric (Lee Ann) Schulz, Adam (fiancée, Paige Winger) Schulz, Benjamin Schulz, and Jason (Amber) Derlein; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia "Ginny" McAdams; and sister-in-law, Etta Schulz. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Curt Schulz; brother, Arthur H. "Ozzie" Schulz, and infant brother, William; and brother-in-law, Keith McAdams.
A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Tom's name to the Dane County Humane Society.
