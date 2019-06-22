STOUGHTON - William Edward "Bill" Schultz passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 17, 2019, at his home in Stoughton. Bill was born Feb. 21, 1951, to Mary and Ray E Schultz. As children, his older brother Ray took pride in being the only one allowed to beat him up (as needed)—no one else would get away with it if they tried! He was a 1969 graduate of Madison East High School, attended Madison Business College, and a longtime resident of the East Side. Bill retired from Ohio Medical LLC in 2012. He enjoyed woodworking, loved and sheltered dogs and cats, and was very proud of his bowling game—bowled 299 twice and an 832 series! His wife, Marla Lanoway passed away in 2015 leaving Bill with a huge hole in his heart!
Bill is survived by his brother, Ray R. (Joan) Schultz of Eden Prairie, Minn.; cousin, Dennis (Carol) McQuade; nieces and nephew, Emily (Jeff) Barnacle, Sarah (Dave) Larson, William/Buddy Schultz; many fun (and sometimes rowdy) cousins and Lanoway kin; and his very dear friends Tuxedo, Jean Mazzara, and Tony Allhands.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Bill would have appreciated memorials to be made to the Dane County Animal Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, Wis. 53718.