Schultz, William David "Bill"

DEFOREST — William David “Bill” Schultz, age 85, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in Kingsford, Michigan to parents, George and Lillian (LeQuia) Schultz.
Bill graduated from Kingsford High School, class of 1953, then married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Dishaw in 1955. He served in the US Coast Guard, stationed in Sault Ste Marie and Manistique, Michigan. Bill enjoyed traveling the roads of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan while he worked as a sales representative for Hills Brothers Coffee/Nestles Corporation for 31 years, before retiring in 1995.
Upon retiring, Bill and Sharon moved to Sun City West, Ariz. where he enjoyed playing softball and golfing. In 2004, they moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family and found a wonderful home and friends in Parkside Village, DeForest, Wis. Bill loved his family, the Detroit Lions, going on the Badger Honor Flight and the once-in-a-lifetime trip to Rome, Italy with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharon (Dishaw); children, Renee Schultz, Madison, Wis., David (Dale) Schultz, Grand Prairie Texas, Kelly (Jim) Hellmich, Cudahy, Wis.; step-grandson, James Hellmich, Milwaukee, Wis.; brother, Bob Schultz, New Ulm, Minn.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Schultz, Iron Mountain, Mich.; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and special longtime friend Fr. John Samsa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George Schultz; sister-in-law, Pat Schultz; brothers-in-law, Vern LaRoux, Bill Dishaw and Bob Fronsee.
A private graveside service, with Military Honors, and a celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a future date in Upper Michigan.
In lieu of plants, flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations be made in Bill’s name to the Badger Honor Flight (or your local Honor Flight), the Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend special thanks to: Dr David Ringdahl, MD of DeForest for his friendship and excellent medical care for over 16 years; the wonderful doctors, nurses, palliative care specialist and all the staff at Meriter Hospital that helped Bill pass on in comfort and dignity and supported his family with compassion.
