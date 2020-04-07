Schultz, William David "Bill"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEFOREST — William David “Bill” Schultz, age 85, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in Kingsford, Michigan to parents, George and Lillian (LeQuia) Schultz.

Bill graduated from Kingsford High School, class of 1953, then married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Dishaw in 1955. He served in the US Coast Guard, stationed in Sault Ste Marie and Manistique, Michigan. Bill enjoyed traveling the roads of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan while he worked as a sales representative for Hills Brothers Coffee/Nestles Corporation for 31 years, before retiring in 1995.

Upon retiring, Bill and Sharon moved to Sun City West, Ariz. where he enjoyed playing softball and golfing. In 2004, they moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family and found a wonderful home and friends in Parkside Village, DeForest, Wis. Bill loved his family, the Detroit Lions, going on the Badger Honor Flight and the once-in-a-lifetime trip to Rome, Italy with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.