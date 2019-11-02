MADISON—The Rev. Dr. Jon Charles Schultz, born on June 3, 1937, in Highland Park, Mich., died on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg.
Pastor Jon served congregations in Ohio, Missouri, and Wisconsin. For twenty-five years, he led Memorial United Church of Christ in Madison and later in Fitchburg. Jon served the Madison community in many ways, including co-founding Hospice Care (later Agrace Hospice). He was a long-time peace and justice advocate and a familiar face at many Madison rallies.
Jon is survived by his wife of sixty years, Rheda Warming Schultz; five children: Peter (Malena) Schultz of Madison, Sara Schultz (Rick McWane) of Copperas Cove, Texas, Rev. Daniel (Jennifer) Schultz of Fond du Lac, Wis., Rebecca Schultz (Jim Krogmeier) of Oro Valley, Ariz., and Jon Andrew Schultz of Madison; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Frayer and Jane Long. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Carl and Barbara Schultz; and one brother, Steven Schultz.
Jon was a member of PLYMOUTH UCC, 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, where his memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to peace and justice causes: suggestions include the Immigration Task Force of Plymouth UCC, or the Goodman Center in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420