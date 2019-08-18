OREGON—Scott Fredrick Schultz, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on September 27, 1960, in Madison, the son of Arthur F. Schultz and Rose L. Schultz (Yute). Scott received his High School diploma from James Madison Memorial High School. In August 1986, Scott married Marjorie Podgorski. Together, they had two wonderful children. Scott and Marj later divorced. Scott was a simple man. He was an avid American Bald Eagle statue collector, enjoyed cooking, sports, and spending time with his family. Scott is survived by his loving children, Scott (Ashley) Schultz and Benjamin (Chantelle) Schultz; his siblings, David (Jolene) Schultz, John Schultz, Arthur (Laurie) Schultz, William Schultz; his grandson, Emitt Schultz; his nieces, Jacqueline Schultz, Alexis Schultz, Andrea Schultz; his nephews, Christopher Schultz, Arthur Jr. Schultz, Cameron Schultz; his godmother, Mary Kempher; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Stephanie Schultz, and his godfather Lloyd “Dusty” Kempher. We will miss him.
