REEDSBURG - Ronald J. "Duffy" Schultz, age 80, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at University Hospital in Madison surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with Father David Carrano officiating. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsburg. There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, and again from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.