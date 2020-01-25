Schultz, Patricia "Pat" Ann (North)

MADISON — Patricia "Pat" Ann (North) Schultz, Madison, passed away at Chamomile Assisted Living with Agrace Hospice Care assisting her and family, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the age of 89.
Pat was born on Sept. 4, 1930, in Omaha, Neb. to Berger and Hazel (Seiler) North. In 1943, with her mother and two brothers, Donald and Michael, she moved to Wis. Her mother, Hazel, relied on family and friends to help raise her children, so she could work long hours. Pat and Hazel lived in downtown Mount Horeb while Don and Mike were cared for on the Brattlie Farm just outside of town. Later, Pat moved to Montevideo, Minn. to live with an uncle. While waitressing, she met the love of her life, Eugene, after he returned from serving in WWII.
Gene and Pat married on Aug. 2, 1947. Their partnership began, managing the Telephone Service from their home in Stoughton. Then moving to Oak Park Trailer Park on Packers Ave., Madison. In 1954, Gene and Pat built their home at 913 Fairmont Ave., raised their six children, welcoming them back for visits and hosting holiday gatherings for 67 years. Pat took on the role of matriarch with commitment to family and dedication to keeping a welcoming home. Pat and Gene proudly, celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2018.
Pat took pride in doing her best in caring of family and home. And working, waitressing at the Blue Gables and Rennebohm Drug Store, lunch help at Hawthorne Elementary, cleaning state office buildings, Buck’s Pizza, Kenny Shoes, and Kmart. As a teacher’s assistant for special needs children for the Madison Area School District (Gompers Middle and LaFollette High), she shared the same compassion, fairness, and caring she’d bestowed on her six children and with her students by believing in each for their uniqueness and possibilities.
Pat and Gene found community and support thorough the years at Bethesda (Ridgeway) Church, forming lifelong friendships that supported and gave Pat peace, strength and forgiveness thorough multiple health challenges. Family is grateful for Dr. Musa and his team at Dean East Clinic, for their longtime compassionate care.
Pat is survived by sons, Bruce (Joan), Jeffery (Monica), Todd (Ann), and Terrence; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many more relatives and friends.
She was preceded by her husband; son, Scott Kevin; daughter, Gayle; the late Robert Blaszkowski; mother; and brothers. Often questioning “why?” she was last among them.
A social visitation, fellowship and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ridgeway Church, 3245 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. As the sunsets, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a final remembrance will be held casually at Burrows Park, weather permitting.
Flowers are welcome or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests that memorials be directed to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. or Ridgeway Church.
Cress Funeral Service
3325 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-6666
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com