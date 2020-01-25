Schultz, Patricia "Pat" Ann (North)

MADISON — Patricia "Pat" Ann (North) Schultz, Madison, passed away at Chamomile Assisted Living with Agrace Hospice Care assisting her and family, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the age of 89.

Pat was born on Sept. 4, 1930, in Omaha, Neb. to Berger and Hazel (Seiler) North. In 1943, with her mother and two brothers, Donald and Michael, she moved to Wis. Her mother, Hazel, relied on family and friends to help raise her children, so she could work long hours. Pat and Hazel lived in downtown Mount Horeb while Don and Mike were cared for on the Brattlie Farm just outside of town. Later, Pat moved to Montevideo, Minn. to live with an uncle. While waitressing, she met the love of her life, Eugene, after he returned from serving in WWII.

Gene and Pat married on Aug. 2, 1947. Their partnership began, managing the Telephone Service from their home in Stoughton. Then moving to Oak Park Trailer Park on Packers Ave., Madison. In 1954, Gene and Pat built their home at 913 Fairmont Ave., raised their six children, welcoming them back for visits and hosting holiday gatherings for 67 years. Pat took on the role of matriarch with commitment to family and dedication to keeping a welcoming home. Pat and Gene proudly, celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2018.