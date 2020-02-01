Schultz, Otto H.

Mr. Schultz was born July 22, 1918, in Watertown, Wis., son of the late Otto J. and Mae Gertrude (Smith) Schultz. He was a graduate of St. Rose Elementary School, West Division High School and Milwaukee State Teachers College, all in Milwaukee. Mr. Schultz married Dorothy Oehlert of Milwaukee in Leesville, La. in 1941. She preceded him in death on March 10, 1987. In June of 1992, he married Kathleen Royston of Madison who preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2012. Mr. Schultz served in the United States Army from June 1941 to March 1946. Achieving the rank of Captain, he commanded Battery A, 392nd Field Artillery Battalion of the 42nd Division in the European Theatre during World War II. After the war, he taught briefly at the Milwaukee Vocational School and the Milwaukee State Teachers College. For 37 years, he was the Administrator of Mishicot Public Schools until retiring in 1983. In 1979, the Mishicot Elementary was rededicated as the Otto H. Schultz Elementary School. A member of the Madison Area and State of Wisconsin Retired Teachers Association he served in numerous capacities including the State President. He was twice elected by the Wisconsin Retirement System Annuitants as their representative on the Employee Trust Fund Board and Legislatures Retirement Research Committees. Mr. Schultz was also involved in the state and national leadership activities of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and served on its National Board of Directors from 1996 to 2002. He also was a member of the National Board of Intelligent Transportation Society of America.