MADISON - Mildred Gertrude "Millie" Schultz, age 96, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Waunakee Manor in Waunakee. She was born on Aug. 25, 1922, in Fond du Lac, the 5th of 14 children of Frank and Catherine (Heyer) Nelson. Millie married Ronald E. Schultz on Sept. 7, 1940.
Millie worked for Oscar Mayer's for many years until her retirement. She retired to Zephyrhills, Fla., for 25 years, but would still spend her summers in Wisconsin. Millie was an avid bowler and loved NASCAR, UW football, camping and crafts. She made Christmas ornaments which were featured in the newspaper with her tree full of ornaments. She was famous for making and crocheting Afghans for family and friends. Millie loved her Cocker Spaniel dogs. She had a beautiful flower garden full of flowers especially her favorite gladiolas.
Millie is survived by her children, David (Jackie) Schultz and Greg (Marilyn) Schultz; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five siblings, Vera Erdman, Jeanie McDonald, Gib Nelson, Merry Ann Schindel and Edward Nelson; and many other nieces, nephews and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; and her son, Terry.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018, at the ESQUIRE CLUB, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.