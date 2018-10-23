MADISON—Mae E. Schultz, age 87, passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Mae worked for Oscar Mayer for 40 years. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Steventon; son, Ronald (Terry) Schultz; three grandchildren, Denean (Chuck) Geil, Ronald Schultz, Jr., and Michael (Debra) Schultz; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hailey, and Carley Geil and Ashlynn Schultz; and brother, Robert. Mae was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and great-granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Geil.
As per Mae’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420