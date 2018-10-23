Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Mae E. Schultz, age 87, passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Mae worked for Oscar Mayer for 40 years. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Steventon; son, Ronald (Terry) Schultz; three grandchildren, Denean (Chuck) Geil, Ronald Schultz, Jr., and Michael (Debra) Schultz; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hailey, and Carley Geil and Ashlynn Schultz; and brother, Robert. Mae was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and great-granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Geil.

As per Mae’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Schultz, Mae E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.