DEFOREST—Lucille V. Schultz, age 90, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She spent her last days lovingly surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with the Rev. Sue Beadle presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
