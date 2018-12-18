Try 1 month for 99¢

DEFOREST—Lucille V. Schultz, age 90, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She spent her last days lovingly surrounded by her family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with the Rev. Sue Beadle presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Schultz, Lucille V.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.