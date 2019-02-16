MADISON - Linda K. Schultz, age 60, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, due to complications from multiple sclerosis. She was born in Milwaukee, on Dec. 19, 1958, to parents Howard and Judith Thompson. Linda grew up on Madison's west side and graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1977, after serving as the editor in chief of the school yearbook for two years. Linda then graduated from St. Olaf College with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics in 1981, followed by a Master of Science in Statistics at UW-Madison in 1983.
After receiving her master's degree, Linda worked for seven years at the Census Bureau in Washington, D.C. As a research statistician at the Bureau in the 1980s, she conducted ground breaking research on how to accurately estimate census under count in small geographical areas through statistical methodologies. Her work appeared in peer-reviewed journals such as Journal of Official Statistics and Communications in Statistics. She also produced a number of research reports at the Bureau that covered additional topics such as how to accurately predict average monthly electric cost using census information.
During her time in Washington her son, Peter Schultz, was born. In 1990, Linda returned to Madison where she worked for 10 years as a statistician for the UW-School of Business.
Linda was diagnosed during her time as a graduate student at the UW. Her move back to Madison from Washington was to be close to family to help with the physical struggles she was going through. In 2001, Linda retired to focus on her health and raising Peter.
Linda enjoyed taking regular trips to Minocqua in the summers and Sanibel Island, Fla., in the winters. She had the opportunity to take her young son on three extended adventure trips, through Wilderness Inquiry, canoeing on the St. Croix River for three days in 1995, canoeing for five days in Voyageur National Park in 1997, and camping for six days in Yellowstone National Park in 1999.
Linda was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she regularly attended Sunday church service and participated in circle meetings. Linda also enjoyed exercise classes at the UW-Natatorium working with the students who were studying athletic training.
Linda is survived by her son, Peter; and grandson, Palmer; as well as her mother, Judith Thompson; her brothers, Jim Thompson and John Thompson; her sister, Ann Thompson; and her 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Thompson; and her sister, Karen Thompson Medhi.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison. Family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Linda's memory to Agrace HospiceCare, Multiple Sclerosis Society of Wisconsin, or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.