DEFOREST—George A. Schultz, age 90, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison.

He is survived by his son, Ronald (Terry) Schultz; daughter, Brenda Steventon; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; his parents, William and Ethel Schultz; one great-granddaughter; and one brother.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest, with Rev. Sue Beadle officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

