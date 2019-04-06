MADISON - Eugene Delmont “Dutch” Schultz passed away at Chamomile Assisted Living with Agrace HospiceCare assisting him and family, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 94, with his wife, Pat at his side. Born in Montevideo, Minn., to Alma Theide and Walter Schultzon on Sept. 13, 1924, Gene was the youngest of three brothers. At age 11, he started working on a farm.
At 17, Gene, left high school to join the CCC - Civilian Conservation Corps. Returning to Montevideo, he graduated with the class of 1942. Then enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1943, as a medic’s aide, he was stationed on Palmyra Island in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Honorably Discharged, he returned to Montevideo, where he met Pat, his wife of 71 years.
Aug. 2, 1947, Eugene married Patricia Ann North at the courthouse in Madison. They managed the telephone service from their home in Stoughton, then moving to Oak Park Trailer Park on Packers Ave., meeting lifelong friends. In 1954, Dutch and Pat built their first and only home at 913 Fairmont Ave., living there for 67 years.
Eugene will be remembered for his honesty and relentless work ethic, working for Nygaard and Steen Tire company until he was 62. He reminisced of his children and providing for them, is what got him through the long hard hours. Dutch’s second career, was working for 17 years at Omni Press printing, fully retiring at 79.
Dutch’s sports passion was pitching fast pitch softball for the city league for 26 years, with his windmill style he once proudly claimed a no hitter game. Finally giving up playing softball in his 60s, he was happy to have played a season with his son, Scott, then switching to throwing horseshoes, volleyball and watching baseball.
Family and friends will be comforted by memories of his warm welcoming smile, patience, vivid storytelling, bird whistling and singing songs from the 40s and 50s word for word. He maintained a personable and social demeanor even into his last years with all, befriending many caregivers and facility cohabitants
Eugene is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Bruce (Joan), Jeffery (Monica), Todd (Ann), and Terrence. Nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many more relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; bothers; daughter, Gayle Blaszkowski and her husband, Robert; son, Scott Kevin; brothers-in-law, Don and Mike. Many War Veteran friends; other close family and friends, all of whom Dutch could reminisce about to his last days.
There will be a Visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019, starting at 5:30 p.m., at RIDGEWAY CHURCH, 3245 E. Washington Ave., Madison. Service will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fellowship and celebration of his life at the church afterward.
In lieu of flowers or other expression of sympathy, the family requests that memorials be directed to Agrace HospiceCare or Dane County Humane Society.