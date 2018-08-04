REEDSBURG—Cheryl A. Schultz, age 61, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family is requesting no flowers or plants please. Those wishing may consider a memorial to the family.
