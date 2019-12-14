Schultz, Bob "Bobby"

MAUMELLE - Bob Schultz, age 57, of Arkansas, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Dec. 21, 2019 at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with words of remembrance at 1:00 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

