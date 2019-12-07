MAUMELLE, ARK. - Bob (Bobby) Schultz, age 57, of Maumelle, Arkansas, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., left this earth on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Dec. 21, 2019, at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with words of remembrance at 1 p.m. Bob will be laid to rest with his mother and father in the Lake Delton Cemetery.
Bob was the heart of his family, remembered for his kindness and wonderful smile. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. He further leaves behind a sister, Ann, of Dane, Wis.; a brother, Mike (Judy) of Eagan, Minn.; and a sister, Jane (Mark) of Waunakee, Wis.; nieces, Sarah (Eric), Stephanie (Kory); and nephew, Michael (Emily). He also leaves his mother and father-in law, Bill and Donna Stehling. Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Agnes Schultz.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.