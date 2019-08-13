MADISON - Beverly Schultz, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1927, in Madison, daughter to John W. and Violet (Mavis) Johnson. Beverly was united in marriage to Richard L. Schultz on November 18, 1946, in Madison. They shared 73 years of marriage together.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life was fulfilled by her family and they will dearly miss her.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Bonnie (Bob) Anacker, Jerry, Larry (Diane), Julie (Terry) Clark, Lori, Dawn (Mike) Thruman; She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Jones.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Kimball; her brothers; and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington, Madison, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until time of service.
Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and Our House in Lodi, for their compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com