Schulte, Emmett E.

MADISON — Emmett E. Schulte, age 89, died peacefully with his wife, Mary Ann, by his side on March 26, 2020. He was born upside down (his nose ran, his feet smelled) at home in Robbinsdale, Minn. on Nov. 14, 1930, to Petronella M. (Vetsch) and Henry J. Schulte, the sixth of ten children. The family moved to a 40-acre farm in Golden Valley, Minn. shortly afterward and to a dairy farm in St. Michael, Minn. in 1946. He graduated from St. Joseph grade school (1944) and De La Salle High School (1948) in Minneapolis. Emmett was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1952 and served for two years. He obtained a BS degree in chemistry from St. Benedict’s College, Atchison, KS in 1958. Emmett received an MS degree in soil science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1961 and a Ph.D. in 1963. At St. Benedict’s College, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Zavadil, whom he married on August 22, 1959. Emmett joined the UW Soil Science faculty in 1964 until his retirement in 1994.