CROSS PLAINS—Louis A. Schulenberg, age 84, of Cross Plains, passed away on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at his home. He was born on June 11, 1934, on the family farm in Cross Plains, the son of Otto and Agnes (Virnig) Schulenberg. Louis proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.
Louis is survived by his children, Alan (Julie) Schulenberg and Michelle Schulenberg. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Larry; wife, Beverly and special family friend, A.J. “Mud Man” Scoles. A Graveside Service will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, to also include Military Honors. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
