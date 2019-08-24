MADISON - It is with great sadness that the siblings of Alan Vincent Schulenburg, announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Alan was born December 14, 1952, in Madison, Wis., to Vincent W. and Berneice R. (Gerber) Schulenburg, who preceded him in death.
Alan loved to tinker with anything mechanical. He had a sharp mind, a great memory, and he was down to earth with a lot of spunk.
Alan was a character that’s for sure, in an endearing kind of way. He lived life on his own terms. He was kind and generous, a good friend, and he surely will be missed.
Alan is survived by his siblings, Audrey Schulenburg (Madison), Candice (Robert) Pharo (Verona), Michael Schulenburg (Black River Falls), Sherry (Craig) Barnsley (Madison), and Patty (Brian) Pranke (Montello); and many nieces, and grand nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by nephew, Aaron M. Jensen.
Visitation 6 p.m., Memorial Service 6:30 p.m., potluck to follow on Wednesday, August 28 at Kalscheur’s Community Center, 3734 County Highway P, Cross Plains, Wis.
The Family would like to thank Care Wisconsin, especially Maggie Braatz, for the ongoing care, friendship and assistance given to Alan.
