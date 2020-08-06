Schuhmacher, Dale F.

MIDDLETON - Dale F. Schuhmacher, 78, of Middleton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.
Dale was born on June 14, 1942, in Watertown, the son of Gordon and Aroline (Fullert) Schuhmacher. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Dale worked at Lussier Family West YMCA for over 25 years and was also a WIAA official in two different sports for over 20 years. He also worked for John Deere, the Madison newspaper, and for his best friend, David Kinsman, of Hartcrest Maintenance. Dale loved the YMCA and working with children, and he was adored by the families. He had a big booming voice that drew in kids, dogs, and adults. Dale was very proud of his boys and his grandchildren, and will be dearly missed.
Dale is survived by his sons, Shane, Dustin, and Troy Schuhmacher; six grandchildren, Stella, Harper, Zoë, Zara, Rowe, and Jane; and two sisters, Yvonne Schuhmacher and Paulette Schuhmacher-Freund. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service for Dale will be held at Medina Cemetery in Marshall.
Memorials in Dale's honor to the Lussier Family West YMCA at https://www.ymcadane.org/support-y/donate would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
