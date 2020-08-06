Schuhmacher, Dale F.

Dale was born on June 14, 1942, in Watertown, the son of Gordon and Aroline (Fullert) Schuhmacher. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Dale worked at Lussier Family West YMCA for over 25 years and was also a WIAA official in two different sports for over 20 years. He also worked for John Deere, the Madison newspaper, and for his best friend, David Kinsman, of Hartcrest Maintenance. Dale loved the YMCA and working with children, and he was adored by the families. He had a big booming voice that drew in kids, dogs, and adults. Dale was very proud of his boys and his grandchildren, and will be dearly missed.