MCFARLAND / STOUGHTON - Karl E. Schuetz, age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Oak Park Place. He was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Monroe, the son of Carl and Rose (Waeffler) Schuetz. He served in the U.S. Army for 41 years, and retired as a command sergeant major. Karl also farmed for over 35 years and worked as a union electrician for local No. 159. He later started his own business, Design Electric, with his son, Mike.
Karl loved farming, going to flea markets and taking his grandchildren down to the pond fishing when they were little. He enjoyed being a snow bird, spending winters in Florida. Karl was a member of the American Legion Post No. 534, V.F.W. Post No. 7591, AMVETS Post No. 1 in St. Petersburg, Fla., and the Madison Vintage Auto Club.
Karl is survived by wife, JoAnn Schuetz; daughter, Barbara Sanders; son, Michael (Debra) Schuetz; stepsons, Gary, James and John Wipperfurth; three stepdaughters, Vicky Petry, Jean (Jim) Torgerson and Kristine (Jim) Schwarz; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Leon, Eugene and Danny Schuetz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Schuetz; stepson, Jeffery Wipperfurth; and granddaughter, Rebecca Petry.
Memorial Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Park Place, Heartland Hospice and Fresenius Madison Capital Dialysis for all of their wonderful care and support given to Karl and his family. Memorials may be made to the American Legion post No. 534, VFW Post No. 7591, or to the American Cancer Society.
