Schuettler, Patricia (Cooper)

MADISON - Patricia (Cooper) Schuettler, age 68, died on May 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Patti was born on Aug. 29, 1951, in Milwaukee. She graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in 1969 and attended UW-Milwaukee for one year before transferring to UW-Madison. After college, she was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs for five years before transferring to the Wisconsin Board of Vocational, Technical and Adult Education. She worked there for 28 years before retiring as a Planning Analyst. She then worked part-time for three years at the Wisconsin Association for Career and Technical Education.

She is survived by the love of her life, Rick Richter, with whom she spent the best 30 years of her life; her loving daughter, Katy; and three sisters, Carol (Jack) Nesen, Chris (Steve) Rugen and Mary-Jo (Ed) Stremlow. She is also survived by three nieces and three nephews; cousins; aunts, Janet and Fran, and uncle, Joe; and her breakfast friends, Debbie Parker, Jannice Flannigan, Linda Fahey, Theresa Post, Karen Schwingle and Donna Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and La Verne Cooper; her sister, Lynn Jones; and her grandparents, Joe and Viola Ochalek and Charles and Esther Cooper.