WINDSOR / FOLEY, Ala.—Laura Lynn Schueman-Richer, passed away on Jan. 7, 2019, with family around her. She was born in Alexandria, La. on Oct. 13, 1959. Laura was a strong-willed person who held on to her beliefs and never looked back. She loved her dogs as they were her children, Rosie, Camilla and Dolly.
Laura began a new chapter in her life, in Foley, Ala. with her fiancé, Jeff.
She had battled cancer twice in her life, now she is at peace and free from pain. She will be truly missed by all her knew her.
She is survived by her parents, John and Bonnie; her sisters, Barb, Debi, Johnna and Shannon; and brother, John. She is preceded in death by her sister, Suzette, and baby brother, John.