Try 1 month for 99¢

WINDSOR / FOLEY, Ala.—Laura Lynn Schueman-Richer, passed away on Jan. 7, 2019, with family around her. She was born in Alexandria, La. on Oct. 13, 1959. Laura was a strong-willed person who held on to her beliefs and never looked back. She loved her dogs as they were her children, Rosie, Camilla and Dolly.

Laura began a new chapter in her life, in Foley, Ala. with her fiancé, Jeff.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

She had battled cancer twice in her life, now she is at peace and free from pain. She will be truly missed by all her knew her.

She is survived by her parents, John and Bonnie; her sisters, Barb, Debi, Johnna and Shannon; and brother, John. She is preceded in death by her sister, Suzette, and baby brother, John.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Schueman-Richer, Laura Lynn
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.