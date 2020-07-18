Schten, Edward

Ed was an avid runner for 25 years. The apex was completing the Lakefront Marathon. Ed and Lynn shared a joint love of their children, art, music, and travel which brought continuous spicing to over 60 years of marriage. Visiting art museums was a favorite activity during their international and domestic travels. In retirement, they made many trips to national parks in the western U.S, including eight hikes to the bottom (and back) of the Grand Canyon. Ed always reminded himself and others how very lucky he had been during his life to do what he wanted to do and to be with whom he wanted to be with. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.