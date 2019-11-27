Schroud, Jerome C.

SUN PRAIRIE - Jerome C. Schroud, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Columbus Hospital. He was born on Aug. 8, 1936, in the Town of Bristol and was the son of Otto and Dora Schroud. He married Ruth Midthun on Oct. 20, 1956, at Sacred Hearts. Jerome was a Mechanic at Johnson Sales for many years and also a farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; four children, Sue Hahn, Linda (Doug) Hahn, Annette (Alan) Weisensel, and John Schroud all of Sun Prairie; six grandchildren, Steve (Autumn) Hahn, Michael Hahn, Bryan Hahn (Kim Galston), Laurie Hahn, Alyssa (Freddy Bobo) Weisensel, Porter (Avery Quinton) Weisensel; five great-grandchildren, Waylon, Cody, Carmen, Cheyenne, and Dawson; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, El Marie Dorshorst.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willis; and sister, Beatrice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. Burial will be at North Windsor Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie and also from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Funeral Home on Saturday. The family would like to thank the SSM Health care team for the extraordinary care provided to Jerome as well as his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that could fix anything.