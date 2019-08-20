Schroeder Sheryl

MADISON - Sheryl Schroeder, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. She was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Benedict and Caroline (Breimueller) Meixl. Sheryl graduated from Oshkosh High School. She was united in marriage to Lyle Schroeder on Jan. 28, 1956, in Oshkosh. Sheryl worked at the Medical Clinic in Oshkosh as a receptionist, then began working at Phillips Petroleum as a cashier. She quickly earned the respect and title of manager of the gas station. She enjoyed children and worked as a teacher for First United Methodist Day Care Center. Sheryl was a founding member of St. Dennis Catholic Church.
Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Debra Ward; sons, Daniel Schroeder, Douglas Schroeder, David (Dana) Schroeder and Dean Schroeder; nine grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; sister, Betty Davis; brother-in-law, Donald (Barbara) Schroeder; sisters-in-law, Carol (Arthur) Schneider and Kathy Meixl; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; brother, Benedict Jr.; and sister, Kathleen Powers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a Scripture Service beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Visitation will also be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established. A special thank you to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Dr. Sam Lubner and his staff, also to Agrace HospiceCare for all their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.