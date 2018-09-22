MADISON - Ruth A. Schroeder, age 65, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, after a 6+ year-long battle with cancer. Ruth was born on July 13, 1953, in Madison, to her parents Raymond and Agatha Schroeder. She was a proud student of the first graduating class at St. Dennis Catholic Church, celebrating their 50th anniversary last year. Ruth also graduated from LaFollette High School in 1971.
She dedicated over 35 years to American Family Insurance before retiring in 2012. Ruth was an avid bowler (a master of the lanes in her day), a dedicated Packers and Brewers fan, and was extremely generous with her family, most of all to her brother, Bob, who she spent over 26 years caring for; her most important and prized lifetime work. Ruth also felt blessed with longtime friendships from both work and school.
Ruth is survived by her brothers, Bob and Don (Ann) Schroeder; nephews, Ron (Becky) Schroeder and Scott (Michelle) Schroeder; great-nephews and great-nieces, Nick Schroeder, Kaia Schroeder, Lexie Schroeder and Aidan Schroeder; and her life-long friend, Dennis Forstrom. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
A special thank you to Stephani, Malia, Justin, and Father Pat at St. Mary's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.